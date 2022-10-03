Nearly 1500 motors have roared into life for the final ride of the National Thunder Rally.
Enthusiastic locals got out on their driveways along Goonoo Goonoo Road to give the riders a wave as they began their 34km loop around the city.
The route took bikers from AELEC, through West Tamworth and Taminda, out to Westdale, back to the Tamworth Golf Course, and finally down Burgmanns lane.
Other riders could be seen joining in the throng further along the route to swell the numbers and raise the decibels.
READ ALSO
The National Thunder Rally brought together thousands of riders from around the country for four days of rides and events.
Riders revved their way along roads from Walcha to Nundle over the course of the celebration of two-wheeled motoring.
When not riding the bikers filled out cafes and hotels, bringing a boom to hospitality businesses.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.