Hundreds of Harley Davidsons and touring bikes completed a loop of Tamworth for their final ride of the National Thunder Rally

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:20am, first published 4:00am
Riders revved up for their final tour of Tamworth during the National Thunder Rally. Picture by Mark Kriedemann

Nearly 1500 motors have roared into life for the final ride of the National Thunder Rally.

