ONE person had to be treated by ambulance paramedics after a crash on the edge of Tamworth on Monday.
Emergency services were deployed to the New England Highway, or Armidale Road as it's known to locals, shortly after midday after reports of a collision.
Two ambulances arrived and four paramedics worked to treat a patient laying on the grass, near the Oasis Hotel Motel.
Two police cars were also sent to the scene and officers were seen speaking to several witnesses and taking details.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are being investigated by police.
The crash came on the final day of the double demerit police blitz. Operation Labour Day saw extra officers on the roads across the New England for the long weekend, and especially in Tamworth where thousands of bikers rolled in for the National Thunder Rally.
Across the state, eight people died in eight separate crashes across the state from the early hours of Friday up until late on Monday, including a 10-year-old boy at Merriwa.
As the number of crashes climbed, Acting NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Trent King issued a plea for motorists and road users to "please slow down and obey road rules."
Speaking in Penrith on Monday, the head of highway patrol said the tragic loss of three more lives in road crashes in a matter of 24 hours on Sunday is "three too many".
"I am pleading with all NSW motorists and road users please slow down, obey the road rules, drive to the conditions and be aware of your surroundings, including other road users," he said.
"Every day, we are forced to hand out fines, suspend licences and seize the vehicles of those who seem happy to put road-users' lives at risk.
"We much prefer taking these actions than we do knocking on the front door of a home late at night to inform a family that they have lost a loved one."
"Despite the growing road toll, day in and day out we continue to stop and book drivers for speeding, using their mobile phone, drink or drug driving, and for not wearing a seatbelt."
Three of those fatal crashes occurred in less than 24 hours on Sunday at scenes near Albury, at Bungendore and at Geurie near Dubbo.
Double demerits wrap up at midnight on Monday.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
