The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Love of noise, speed draws thousands of rev-heads to inaugural National Thunder Rally in Tamworth

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated October 2 2022 - 8:10am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As long as there have been motorcycles, they've been associated with three things: speed, noise and the rev-head fanatics in love with both.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.