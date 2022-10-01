The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth air conditioning technicians hit out at plan to make them study plumbing as part of new NSW laws

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated October 2 2022 - 9:49pm, first published October 1 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashton Constable, Wayne Guy and Simon Stevens. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Tamworth's air conditioning technicians are up in arms about new state government regulations which they say could drive them out of business by forcing them to study plumbing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.