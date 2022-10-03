The Northern Daily Leader
NSW State Emergency Service launches new Australian Warning System

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated October 3 2022 - 1:10am, first published 1:00am
The NSW SES launched a new warning system on Friday. Picture by Central West NSW SES

The head of the Western Region's State Emergency Service (SES) believes the new nation-wide warning system will allow volunteers to be better support communities.

Local News

