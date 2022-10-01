The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Action from the Calrossy Red v Blue alumni matches

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 1 2022 - 9:59am, first published 8:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

School bonds were rekindled as former Calrossy students laced up the boots on Saturday for the return of the Red v Blue alumni matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.