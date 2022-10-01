School bonds were rekindled as former Calrossy students laced up the boots on Saturday for the return of the Red v Blue alumni matches.
The highlight of the school's reunion weekend festivities, an estimated crowd of around 300 watched the Old Boys, and Old Girls, put on a rugby spectacle at Scully Park.
The bragging rights were shared with the Blue team taking the win in the girls game, and the Red team triumphing 36-22 in the boys game.
READ ALSO:
Among the plenty of light-hearted moments there was some good rugby played, Blue back David Hines' brilliant solo effort on full-time one of the highlights.
The try of the game, Hines showed some silky skills and electric pace to first burst through and then grubber into the in goal and win the race for the ball.
Blue five-eighth Ben Grant was adjudged by the two captains as the player of the boys match and awarded the Bruce Veitch Memorial Trophy, while Claudia Nielsen was judged the standout player in the girls game and won the Wendy Wheeldon Trophy.
The first time the games have been played on the scale of Saturday, School Development Coordinator Michael Wilson said it exceeded all his expectations.
"It was amazing," he said.
"We had people coming in from Perth, Townsville, Wagga."
One of the drivers of the expansion of the concept, he hopes it becomes a permanent fixture of the reunion weekend.
"We've just got to convince them all to sign up again for next time," he laughed.
"But I think after all the COVID implications and stresses that the world has all had, it's great to have everyone back together to have a bit of fun and share a bit of banter."
"We had a competitive game here (boys) and the girls played an amazing game, and that's something for us to grow on for the future as the girls rugby program at Calrossy gets bigger."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.