See how the rate rise will impact you | Message from the mayor

Earlier this month I was talking to a local community group and I was surprised to discover some of them were not fully across how their property may be impacted if Councillors vote to apply all or part of the rate rise which has been approved by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.
In the last week of June, Councillors will decide whether or not to apply all or part of the rate rise which has been approved by the IPART.
I'm sure you recall that we applied for a permanent Special Rate Variation of 36.3 per cent over two years - comprising a variation of 18.5 per cent from 1 July 2024-25 (including the set rate peg of 4.9 per cent) and 15 per cent in 2025-26 (including the forecast 2.5 per cent rate peg).
I was surprised because the group I was talking to included people who I thought would have been completely across the issue.
They included current and former businesspeople and people who are actively involved in community projects.
The information I shared was about how the special variation if implemented would be added to one part of your rates and not the total bill.
The increase will be to the general rate - it appears as the "ordinary" charge on your rates bill.
You can see a picture of it on www.haveyoursay.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/srv. It's important to know that the impact of each ratepayer's bill will be different depending on the unimproved land value of their property provided by the Valuer General's Office - because that is the basis for calculating your "ordinary" rates.
There is also a rates calculator on www.haveyoursay.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/srv to find out exactly what the change will be for your property - you just enter some details from your most recent rates notice and the calculation is done for you.
I hope more ratepayers will make use of these resources to be fully informed.
The conversation about why we need to increase our rate income has included an explanation of the widening gap between our income level and the growing cost of providing current services and infrastructure.
We have also mentioned how in recent years the other two levels of government have been shifting costs to local government.
This is something which has been heard repeatedly during the current inquiry into local government sustainability being run by the Australian Government.
