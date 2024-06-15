Peel High vice captain Jenna Stewart finds advocacy starts in the classroom

At Peel High School students harness the tools and resources needed to find their voice and speak out on issues faced by young people.
And in Peel High vice captain Jenna Stewart, they've found an advocate.
The 17-year-old uses her student leadership role to advocate for the LGBTIQA+ community and Indigenous affairs.
In a sit-down chat with the Leader, Jenna told us how she uses her role as a vice captain to connect with students.
"And raise any concerns to the principal, a teacher, fellow students, or even further with the NSW education department secretary," she said.
"We have a lot of minorities in the school, and a lot of groups who are struggling, even if it is behind the scenes and not a lot of people know."
Jenna started to find her voice towards the latter half of her teenage years, when she elected to take legal studies.
"In the course, you study injustices in the world and being able to apply that to my school, while also being inspired by some amazing people," she said.
Among them Jenna's best friend and former school captain, Caitlin Blanch, who has been an advocate for the disability community, and English teacher, Curtis Wolridge, also known as Gomeroi drag queen Blake Riley.
"There are all these incredible people from different walks of life who are able to use their potential," she said.
"The disadvantages they have faced to teach us and help us the way that they use their stories and apply them have been the inspiration."
Jenna was drawn to advocating for the LGBTIQA+ during the 2016 same-sex marriage plebiscite.
"I started to understand there is a whole other world of people who are struggling, and they deserve the same rights as anyone else," she said.
She is also an advocate for Indigenous affairs.
"Peel High, we have a high number of Indigenous students, and I have learned so much culture within this school," she said.
"I can see, unfortunately, in other schools within our region the inconsistency and lack of understanding of the struggles that other people face, people that they know, people that they are close to, their peers face these problems and I don't understand that."
Jenna said she feels the environment at Peel High has enabled the student body to have an in-depth understanding of the different struggles different groups face.
"In our school, we have a large number of both of these groups, including our teachers ... I want to be able to help people the best I can," she said.
Even though more young people are identifying as LGBTIQA+, Jenna has found there is still some "stigma" and "divide between accepting and non-accepting".
"Sometimes you're not the most popular person when you speak up and advocate," she said.
"Because this advocacy can manifest as arguments or discussion in class, and some people don't like that. It was always a bit of a mental hurdle for me to put my hand up for a leadership role."
Sexual consent activist Chanel Contos is a prime example of how young people can use their voice to make change at a grassroot level.
Jenna said the world has reached a bit of a crossroads, both politically and socially.
"We're kind of at the point where it is turning, and we really need young voices to speak up and say, 'We are the future and what we want does matter'," she said.
"In the Voice to Parliament referendum, there was a significant divide in the generations that we saw and experienced."
So Jenna encourages young people across the country to use their voice "as what we do now, does matter", she said.
"Don't sit silent; be an advocate however you need to, as we need to get there."
