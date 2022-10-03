A MAN accused of breaking into an elderly woman's home, stealing from her, then fleeing when she screamed could soon enter pleas to the charges against him.
Richard Cutmore has been behind bars since his arrest more than four months ago and was supported by his mother in the courtroom when he appeared by video link in Tamworth Local Court.
Solicitor Andrew Passlow from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, said prosecutors would push ahead with two charges.
"I have a charge certificate I can hand up," he told the court.
Allegations of aggravated break-and-enter; and break, enter and steal, are "to proceed to the district court", magistrate Lisa Stapleton said.
The DPP and Cutmore's Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor will now hold talks in early November before the case goes back before the court.
The 23-year-old made no bid for release.
"I mark the papers bail not applied for, refused," Ms Stapleton said.
The police case is that an 89-year-old woman woke to find Cutmore inside her bedroom at a home on Cossa Street in West Tamworth about 6:30am on May 16.
Officers were told he fled the scene after the elderly woman screamed.
Oxley police and specialist officers combed the scene for clues and seized items for forensic examination.
Investigations led detectives to home in on Cutmore on a nearby street just hours later, and he was arrested.
He has not yet been required to enter pleas.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
