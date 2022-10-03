The Northern Daily Leader
Court

Charges confirmed against Richard Cutmore, accused of breaking into 89-year-old's home in West Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 3 2022 - 6:30pm
The charges were confirmed against the man in Tamworth court. File picture

A MAN accused of breaking into an elderly woman's home, stealing from her, then fleeing when she screamed could soon enter pleas to the charges against him.

