Gunnedah man accused of fatal assault ordered to stand trial

A 24-year-old accused of causing the death of a man at a home in Coonabarabran will head to trial.
Rard Malcolm Thomas appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday when he pleaded not-guilty to manslaughter, assault occasioning death and assault causing death by a person 18 years or more while intoxicated.
Thomas, who lives in Gunnedah, is accused of killing a 53-year-old man at a home in Coonabarabran on May 12, 2021.
Police claim the older man was found with severe head injuries outside a house on Nandi Street in Coonabarabran following a gathering at the property.
The injured man was taken to Coonabarabran hospital before being airlifted to St George Hospital where he later died.
A warrant was issued for Thomas' arrest, and he was later arrested by Queensland police at a home in Carseldine in July 2021.
He fronted Brisbane Magistrates Court and was extradited to NSW.
He was later granted strict conditional bail including surety from family of $65,000; must live at a specific address; report to police three times-per-week; must not consume alcohol; and must not seek to recover his passport.
The court heard that the officer-in-charge of the case, as well as the next-of-kin of the deceased, were in court when Thomas was committed for trial on Thursday.
Despite Thomas initially being charged with murder, in June 2022, the the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) downgraded the charge to manslaughter.
In Dubbo Local Court earlier this year, Thomas had his bail varied to live at Gunnedah after the court heard his lease had expired and home had been sold.
Thomas will appear at the Dubbo District Court for arraignment on November 7.
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
