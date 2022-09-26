Former UNE Vice Chancellor pleads not guilty to assault charge

University of New England's former Vice Chancellor has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge involving a teenage girl in Armidale.
Brigid Heywood did not appear in Armidale Local Court on Monday, when her defence counsel entered the plea of not guilty to both charges on her behalf.
Speaking to reporters outside court, her lawyer did not go into much detail about the case, but said the matter was before the courts.
He said Heywood was unlikely to be at her next hearing at Armidale Local Court on November 14.
Magistrate Mark Richardson adjourned the case.
Heywood was charged on August 1, with common assault and behaving in an offensive manner in or near a public place.
The charges relate to an incident at an event on International Women's Day in Armidale this year.
Heywood resigned from her role as Vice Chancellor at the University of New England on August 5, ending about three years in the top position.
Shortly afterwards, UNE's Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Simon Evans, stepped in to take over as acting VC while the University Council began the task of filling the position.
At the time, UNE's Chancellor James Harris said in a statement that Heywood acknowledged the criminal charges against her but that the former VC also maintained her innocence.
