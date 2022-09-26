The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth on track to break September rain record for La Nina forecasts pointing to further flooding later this year

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:42am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A car lost to floodwaters in Tamworth last week. Picture by Mark Kriedemann

TAMWORTH is close to smashing its all time September rain record if another downpour hits this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.