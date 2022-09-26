TAMWORTH is close to smashing its all time September rain record if another downpour hits this week.
According to local weather expert Dave Farrenden, Tamworth could also see its record of 161mm for September broken.
"This last rain event has really pushed a lot of stations," he said.
"Tamworth has already seen 144mm, so if we see another 20mm we'll break that record."
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Walgett, Gunnedah, and Tamworth have already broken September rainfall records for their automatic weather stations.
These stations cover just the last 20 years, however, the all time record going back to 1876 has also been broken for Gunnedah with 155.2 mm so far for the month.
Record September rains have driven major flooding across the North West region but the downpours haven't passed by yet.
The La Nina event driving recent rainfall will "peak this coming month in October, and then it'll slowly decrease."
Mr Farrenden said some weather models have pointed to monthly rainfall in excess of 100mm in October. He said this could give rise to even more flooding.
"At the moment the global models, which do go as far as 14 days, there's a couple of them indicating 100mm widespread," he said.
"If we get that there's going to be some major problems. Probably some more major flooding."
Due to the already saturated ground, Mr Farrenden said it doesn't take much for part of the region to flood.
For low lying areas around Tamworth and Gunnedah he said it may only take a little rain to cause flooding.
"We didn't get a lot of rain this last event," he said.
"It was just because everything was so saturated. Virtually 20mm would be enough to cause minor flooding."
If the falls are more widespread and various waterways start flowing fast, Mr Farrenden said the impact could be even more pronounced.
"If everything falls into place, if you have the Coburn River, the Goonoo Goonoo Creek, and everything that's come down the Peel ... if that all peaks at the same time, that's where you'll have some major problems," he said.
