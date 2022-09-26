THE State Emergency Service (SES) is becoming increasingly frustrated and tired of drivers deliberately ignoring road closed signs after more than 50 flood rescues across the region in two weeks.
In yet another dark and dangerous rescue, local volunteers had to be pulled out of bed to help a driver who drove straight into a metre of water at Boggabri overnight on Sunday.
Rescue crews found the van "stuck in one metre of deep flowing water" and had to wade in to rescue two people trapped inside.
"We're getting beyond frustrated," SES spokesperson David Rankine told the Leader.
"It's beggars belief despite the amazing number of warnings we've put out to the community ... it really feels like some instances we're beating our heads against a brick wall.
"We're two weeks down the track and 50 flood rescues later."
It's the latest in a string of dramatic and dangerous rescues by volunteers, which has seen dozens of cars written off locally after they were flooded.
"We've seen vehicles totally submerged to their roofline where people have drastically underestimated the water level," Mr Rankine said.
Oxley police, the Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA), as well as the Narrabri and Boggabri SES units were deployed to the latest rescue after the driver's "really foolish and selfish decision".
"Someone ignored a road closed sign and tried to drive a van through a flooded road," Mr Rankine said.
"They ignored the safety advice of the local council, and not only put their own lives at risk, but also the lives of two flood rescue teams from Narrabri and Boggabri.
"When people drive willingly around a road closed sign into one metre of floodwater, it is frustrating."
As the Namoi River's peak heads past Boggabri and Narrabri towards Wee Waa, the SES warns the flood danger is far from over.
For every driver that deliberately passes a road closed sign, they can cop a $265 fine and two points, but the biggest hit is the vehicle loss.
"It also voids the insurance of your vehicle if you willfully drive through a road closed sign," Mr Rankine said.
"The vast majority of occasions it can be a costly mistake."
