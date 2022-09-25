The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

New England police investigating accident on Enmore Road at Dangarsleigh after rider seriously injured, found on side of road

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated September 25 2022 - 7:20am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE are still trying to piece together the moments before a man was seriously injured and found lying on the side of the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.