THE killer of Tamworth woman Johann Morgan might never be released if he doesn't tell police where her remains are.
Johann's family were in tears on Tuesday on news of the NSW Government's new plan to create "no body, no parole" laws.
The family of Johann have been trying to find the murdered mother since she disappeared seven years ago.
Troy Jason Ruttley - her then on-again, off-again partner - is serving 24 years for killing her in Tamworth in August 2015.
A much-loved mother and grandmother, Johann's body has never been found, despite extensive police searches.
Vivienne Morgan - who just held a candlelight vigil last week for her sister's birthday - said the not knowing hurts the family.
"I just keep my fingers very crossed to hope someone would come through for us to bring her home," she told the Leader.
"It's been too long now, we just want her back."
Ruttley will be first eligible for parole in 2033, but he won't walk free if new laws are rubber stamped.
Under the proposed laws, offenders must co-operate with investigators and tell them where the remains are, if they are to have any chance of parole.
"We will make it impossible for offenders who willfully and deliberately refuse to disclose information about their victim's remains, to be granted parole," NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said.
The family have long maintained they have no closure until Johann's body has been found.
"We just want him to own up to what he did and give her back so we can lay her to rest," Vivienne said.
"I think if they keep them in until they gave us the answers, and closure, you know it's been seven years for us."
Oxley Detective Acting Inspector Matt O'Hehir said Oxley detectives will continue to investigate Johann's whereabouts in a bid to find her, and again appealed on Tuesday for information.
"We would like to get her back for her family who are obviously suffering," he told the Leader.
"Strike Force Chiltern detectives are committed to finding Johann Morgan's remains."
Vivienne still goes to the cemetery almost everyday, where she one day hopes to bury her sister alongside the daughter Johann lost, as well as their mother.
"It's the kids, and the grandkids, it's lot of hurt, and that's the only thing that is keeping us going, watching the kids," she said.
"All the family came to the vigil, and a little march, we just march from the mission all the way down to the memorial plaque on Morgan's Bend [in Walgett], where we put a big plaque in the middle of the roundabout."
Ruttley told his murder trial he didn't hurt or kill her, but the jury accepted the Crown's case that Ruttley had killed Johann and dragged her body out of her Cole Road home on the night of August 9, 2015.
He then used a Mitsubishi station wagon - registered in his mother's name - to dispose of the body.
He burnt the car the following day at an old quarry off the Oxley Highway, about 17km outside of Tamworth.
Despite several aerial searches and ground sweeps of paddocks, creeks and land between Coledale and Somerton, police have found no trace of Johann's body.
"I just want her back home, and her kids can have the peace too," Vivienne said.
"I think about Johann all the time, it makes it worse, and I just cry all the time, we need to get her home."
