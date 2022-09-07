The first recording of Tamworth cricket involvement came through the May 4, 1859 publication of our first newspaper - The Tamworth Examiner which stated - "We the undersigned members of the Tamworth Cricket Club do hereby challenge to play eleven of the married men of the same Club on the 24th of May for 10 shillings, a bat and a dinner. On behalf of the single men William Robson, Thom. Fitzgerald, T.C.Bolton."

