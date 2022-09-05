IT might not look like much now, but some dedicated students are ready to pick up the tools to improve wellbeing at their school.
Calrossy's junior school and Student Representative Council (SRC) have banded together to refurbish an old 1963 caravan into a mobile food van for the school.
With the campus without a canteen, the van will be used to sell food and drinks to students as a fundraiser for the SRC and Parents and Friends committee.
With around 30 students involved, SRC member Ella McWilliam said the council had been fundraising hard to get the wheels moving on the project.
"On Monday, Wednesday and Friday we sell fundraising chocolates to provide for all the kitchen features," Ella said.
"And on Thursdays we do a wellbeing hot chocolate day where we make hot chocolates and sell them for $2."
The old caravan has been completely gutted. When it's finished it will have cooktops, storage, a coffee machine and a serving window.
Once the van is up and running money raised will go towards meeting the needs of the students.
As a voice for the people, student representative Molly Carey said high on the agenda was more shade on campus and an outdoor kitchen.
"We need more shade and undercover areas so on rainy days it's not so clustered and crowded," she said.
Although the end goal is to keep students well fed, head of year 7 to 9 Steve Price said the project was also teaching important life skills.
"It's good to have these guys step up and take responsibility for a project like this, have some ownership and really lead the way," he said.
"It's an exciting thing for them to project manage."
The whole school will be involved in designing the outside of the van and coming up with a name.
It is hoped the van will be fully operational by the start of Term 4.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
