1991 - The first introduction of alcohol restricted areas. And so the Show continued at the West Tamworth site over later years. A huge variety of diverse Sideshows appeared over the years, several that would not pass muster these days. These included 'The Snake Charmer', 'The Sword Swallower', 'Elsie the Human Paradox" (part man/part woman); 'General Mite' -'the smallest gentleman in the world"; 'The Great Australian Maneater' (a large wombat); 'The Globe of Death'; Miss Gloria and her Performing Pigs, etc, etc.