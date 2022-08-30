With our annual Tamworth Show starting this Friday out at the AELEC, our fifth Showground site, this provides a good opportunity to digest a bit of Show History.
Hope you're not suffering from history indigestion!
Advertisement
Earlier Stepping Back in Time articles dealt with Shows held at the first three sites - the first site between Peel St and Kable Avenue in the vicinity of the current Regional Playground, lasting only three years - 1873 to 1875.
Then followed Shows at the second Showground site from 1876 to 1904 in the Fitzroy/Carthage/White st block.
After this was the ill-fated third site incorporating today's Bicentennial Park/No.1 Oval, lasting only three years from 1907 to 1909, before being devastated by the 1910 Flood, causing another site relocation.
Today we look at our fourth and longest-standing Showground site in West Tamworth, where we enjoyed Shows over a 104-year period, before the eventual relocation to our present AELEC site in 2018.
Interesting that next year we'll be celebrating the Sesquicentenary of Tamworth Shows (1873-2023), no doubt being noted by our present Show Society.
Shows however were not held on a number of years over that period, due to droughts, floods, war, site relocation, etc.
Following the decision to abandon the flood-prone 3rd site adjacent to the CBD, Charles Britten, a previous Tamworth Mayor (1894-98) used his influence to obtain 12.8 hectares of land in West Tamworth from the Peel River Land & Mineral Company for 778 pounds, the area later increased to 17.8 hectares.
Britten also donated timber from his own farm to build fences, yards and stables at the new site.
In addition, he had his employees cut, cart and split logs as well as clear the area of stumps and logs, together with levelling the ground.
Read more like it:
By 1912 the new showground was ready to go, having a sheep shed with over 200 pens, cattle yards for 100 head of cattle, pig-pens, a poultry shed for up to 250 birds, 30 pigeon coops, 30 horse-stalls, a 1/2 mile trotting-track, an impressive pavilion, and last but not least, two publican's booths with deep brick cellars.
And so it was, that on Tuesday, March 26, 1912, the Show got underway with 3000 entries, a record at the time, with prizemoney of 900 pounds.
Fittingly, Show Society President C.J.Britten was called upon to conduct the Opening.
The following year, on December 13, 1913, a railway siding was opened at the new Showground to convey people from outside centres, like Kootingal, Werris Creek and Manilla, to and from the Show.
Following we have a few of the interesting features from some of the Shows over the years in this 4th and longest-operating Showground.
1922 - 'Jumbo', the 'World's Champion Giant Ox' was at the Show - 18 1/2 hands high, 11 feet long & weighed 3700 pounds;
Advertisement
1926 - a 'Largest Family' competition was held, with a 10 pounds prize, the Roser & Keech families being equal winners, both with 2 parents and 12 children attending the Show;
1933 - the first full-time Show Secretary - Christopher Hourn. A Ladies Committee was formed. A Rodeo was held, the first of its kind in Tamworth;
1934 - attended by Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, who was very impressed with the Rodeo;
1935 - Turnstiles were used for the first time, constructed by Silver & Son of Tamworth;
1940 - extended to 3 days. Held in difficult conditions with World War underway, drought conditions & a grasshopper plague. Farrer School put on a cattle display. A motor vehicle display was organised. Claimed that more trophies were provided than any other Country Show in NSW - 56 cups plus numerous other trophies. This Show was the last to take place for a few years due to the takeover of the Showground for army training;
1945 - At the end of the War the Showground was returned to the P & A (Show) Society, requiring a lot of repairs to enable the next Show to be held;
Advertisement
1946 - Shows resumed with the 'Grand Victory Show', celebrating the end of the War. 15 000 people attended, with 420 cars recorded. Opening was by War-hero Lt.General Sir Leslie Moreshead;
1948 - a water-sprinkling system was installed. The first year that impressive ring-lights were installed;
1949 - the first Show with night sessions at the West Tamworth venue. Electricity was installed, with an electric flood-lighting system;
1951 - Termed the 'Jubilee Show', featured a parade of nearly 80 motor vehicles of various kinds;
1952 - a record 30 000 attending, up 7 500 on 1951. The trade exhibit described as "the finest ever seen." The RAAF put on an aerial display with Mustangs & Vampire Jets;
1953 - 100 fleeces were shown in the Wool section, the most since 1939;
Advertisement
1954 - 829 entries in the Horse section, 432 in Cooking & Preserves, 371 in Handcraft. Show-jumping was introduced for the first time;
1955 - A record one-day crowd of 28 500 on the Wednesday;
1956 - The first sheep-shearing exhibition to take place for 47 years;
1960 - 30 000 attended on the Wednesday. A spectacular multi-coloured fireworks display, followed by Rock-and-Roll singing/dancing led by Johnny Devlin;
1961 - Marching Girls put on a Grand Display of diagram & precision marching;
1962 -The first Thursday/Friday/Saturday Show, incorporating a weekend, leading to record attendance;
Advertisement
1963 - The first Show to go for 3 days and 3 nights. A Variety Show led by Jimmy Little;
1965 - A Fireworks Display described as "probably the best ever" (I was in attendance - my first Tamworth Show);
1966 - The Grand Parade described as "the best seen at Tamworth Showground";
1968 - Admission charges rose to 70c for adults, 20c for children. Reports of 70 children at the "Lost Children" Tent, ranging in age from three months to nine years - were you one of them?;
1969 - After a loss of nearly $2000, the Tamworth District Chamber of Commerce took over the running temporarily from the Show Society - Secretary Lt. Col. L.J.Jones, succeeded by Neil Roberts ; First Parachute Jumping display;
1970 - The start of the Animal Nursery, organised by the Tintinhull Rural Youth Club;
Advertisement
1971 - Olympic Games Equestrian Kevin Bacon attended with 7 of his best horses;
1972 - The 'Centenary Show', with over 43 000 attending. Polocross & Tent-Pegging were introduced. A Vintage Train carried 150 passengers;
1974 - The Holden Precision Driving Team made an appearance. Rodeo Clowns appeared for the first time;
1975 - The first Show Queen competition, catering for 18 to30-y-o. : 1976 - Record Sideshow participation, employing about 1 000 people;
1977 - The crowd on the Saturday estimated to be "the biggest ever.";
1979 - A new grandstand opened at a cost of $120 000;
Advertisement
1980 - The first 4 day Show - Wed/Thurs/Fri/Sat. A NSW Sheep Shearing Contest drew 27 entrants;
1981 - Dale Buggins, the World Champion Motor-Bike Stunt Rider, made an appearance;
1991 - The first introduction of alcohol restricted areas. And so the Show continued at the West Tamworth site over later years. A huge variety of diverse Sideshows appeared over the years, several that would not pass muster these days. These included 'The Snake Charmer', 'The Sword Swallower', 'Elsie the Human Paradox" (part man/part woman); 'General Mite' -'the smallest gentleman in the world"; 'The Great Australian Maneater' (a large wombat); 'The Globe of Death'; Miss Gloria and her Performing Pigs, etc, etc.
The Year 2000 saw the first push for equine events to be held at the newly established AELEC, that centre eventually becoming our fifth Show site in 2018, with NSW Harness Racing taking over the previous West Tamworth Showground.
The new Show site has led to a rejuvenated approach to Show organisation with plans for further growth in coming years.
Looking forward to this Friday, Saturday, Sunday - see you at the Show!
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.