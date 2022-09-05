A patch in the quilt of Tamworth's country music family peacefully passed away at the end of last month.
Drummer Randall Wilson died on August 29 with family in Nambucca Heads, following a few days in Coffs Harbour hospital the previous week.
His health didn't stop the 76-year-old playing for five hours at the Kempsey Country Music Showcase that same week.
Musician Lawrie Minson said his friend played right up until the end, which is the way he would have wanted it.
Born in Stanley, Tasmania on December 24, 1946, Mr Wilson was part of an influx of musicians who moved to Tamworth in the 80's.
He played in Tamworth bands One for the Road, Hired Hands, Country Cream, in numerous recording sessions, and toured with John Williamson.
Kirk Steel of band Hired Hands recalls Mr Wilson in the country music capital in the 80's driving a Vauxhall loaded with suitcases, drums and even a few chooks.
"There was nothing like him," Mr Steel said.
"He was a big guy with a 19-piece drum kit and he played like a runaway freight train."
Mr Wilson was son to Evelyn and Samuel, and older brother to Terry, Larry and Gaylene.
He and his partner Lynne raised Clair, Gene, Celia and Riley. He became a proud grandfather of six.
He will be missed by his family and those who had the good fortune to play music with him.
"[It's] an experience that I will forever be longing to have again," musician and Golden Guitar winner Amos Morris said.
A music memorial concert will be held at Tamworth City Bowling Club on Thursday September 29 from 3pm.
