"And the Turks were waiting for us. We had to start fighting almost before we were out of the boats .... On Sunday night I stopped one ..... About 7 o'clock we started to advance ... They mowed us down like sheep for a while. It was cruel ..... The ground was covered with dead and wounded men. I got hit just after we took the ridge about half-past eleven. I got just about half of my right ear blown off but as luck happened, it never touched my head. I am in hospital still."