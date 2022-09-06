A huge blue heart will decorate the centre of Tamworth's No.1 oval from next weekend to symbolise Lifeline's renewed commitment to tackling suicide in North West NSW.
Nine laps to represent the lives lost each day to suicide in Australia will also be walked around the heart next weekend, with the support of the Tamworth Swans AFL team.
Community engagement coordinator for Lifeline New England and North West Kimberley Squires, said this will be a first for the region.
"This is the first significant event we've done around world suicide day in Tamworth," she said.
"There have been some community walks previously, but this is the first time that Lifeline's really stepped-up to make this a really significant event in the region."
Ms Squires said it's paramount that they make the issue highly visible, so they have the best chance of helping people.
"We now know that the more it's spoken about, the more likely people are to seek help," she said.
"We want to open up the conversation about suicide so people feel comfortable talking about their grief, that they feel supported, and they don't have to feel like they're living in secrecy."
The age range of people most affected by suicide makes the choice of working with AFL teams, with members of roughly the same age, quite a logical choice according to Ms Squires.
"Young people are at significant risk. So that 15 to 44 age group," she said.
"By working with groups like the AFL, we know that we are starting to meet some of those younger age groups, who will be spreading the message as they get older."
With the major role the sport plays specifically in men's lives, Ms Squires said it's an opportunity to address a second major risk group.
"Seventy-five per cent of those people who take their life are male," she said.
But despite how logical the collaboration seems, Ms Squires said it actually came about more through serendipity than analysis.
"It was almost coincidental the involvement of the Swans," she said.
"We had our event organised to be on the 10th of September, which coincidentally was also the day the Swans were having their grand final."
Based on the positive collaboration they've had so far, Ms Squires said they want to make sure other organisations come along to the walk so they can form partnerships for the future.
"We're encouraging all community groups to come in and take part because suicide does not discriminate. It can affect anyone."
One group besides the AFL which is already getting involved, is the Tamworth Peel Valley Lions Club, which will be running the BBQ and catering for the walk.
The walk will begin at 9am on Saturday, September 10.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
