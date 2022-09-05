IN a high pressure, high stress industry, mental health awareness is important.
Tamworth's real estate agents say they are run off their feet at the moment, and have organised a night to bring it all back to basics.
A charity auction at the Tamworth Hotel will be Tamworth Real Estate Association's first ever physical event, raising awareness and funds for suicide prevention charity R U OK?.
Donated items will go under the hammer as agents ask the important question.
Sam Spokes from LG Hooker Tamworth said it's an important cause, especially in the real estate business where there's "very high stress and high pressure".
"We thought it aligned with what's happening in our industry," he said.
"This is the first time we've been able to hold an event. Partly due to COVID, partly due to deciding to go that next step further.
"So it's going to be a great night and hopefully we get a lot of people turn up."
The event will be held on R U OK?Day, a national day of action where people are reminded to start meaningful conversations whenever they spot signs someone might be struggling with life.
First National Real Estate principal Margo Taggart said mental health awareness is particularly important in the fast-paced real estate industry.
"I think it's very relevant to all parts of our community, and particularly in our industry - we're in people's lives," she said.
"But it affects all walks of life, and I think that's where it's so crucial to support it."
Agencies around town will be donating items to be auctioned off on the night, with all proceeds going to the R U OK? foundation.
Mr Spokes said the event is open to the general public, and the association is hoping to get as many people there as possible.
"Already there's a joy flight over Tamworth that's been donated and there's going to be lots of cool things to come and bid on," he said.
"We've got the whole garden at the back, and it will be a good opportunity network with people in town, or just have a look at an auction and see what's happening.
"Hopefully we can make it an annual charity event."
The charity auction will be held on Thursday, September 8 at the Tamworth Hotel from 5:30pm.
No RSVP is necessary.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
