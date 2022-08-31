MORE than 80 stallholders have signed up and 8000 people are expected to flood through the gates of the Kootingal Country Fair.
Sunday will see the return of the market day for the first time since 2019, with organisers "excited" to see it back.
Kootingal Recreation Reserve committee secretary Kevin Seery, said they were expecting to see similar numbers to 2019, with something on offer for everyone.
There will be jumping castles and garden games to keep the kids entertained, a selection of local and international foods on offer and a display of classic cars from the Kootingal Motor Club.
New attractions this year will include entertainer Russell Snape, who'll perform on a brand new stage, built thanks to a federal government grant while the fair was shut down from COVID-19.
Mr Seery said with the fair falling on Father's Day and the first weekend of spring, he hoped the community would show up in droves.
"I've got my fingers crossed," he said.
"It's been a lot of hard work. But I think it will be a phenomenal day."
It will be a gold coin donation to enter the markets, with money going towards the maintenance of the reserve, which includes the oval, stage and tennis courts.
Mr Seery said the committee is hoping to raise enough money to install a half basketball court at the reserve and revamp the tennis courts.
"A lot of kids are starting to play that [basketball] now, and that's what we do, we look at what the community is into," he said.
"What we fundraise ends up benefitting the entire community of Kootingal. It's an open reserve that's open to everyone."
The fair will be held at the Kootingal Oval on Sunday September 4 from 9am until 2pm.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
