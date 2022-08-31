The Northern Daily Leader
Nurses and midwives are demanding safe staffing ratios be implemented in the state's hospitals

By Newsroom
August 31 2022 - 5:30am
Nurses and midwives plan to continue an unprecedented run of strike action in a fourth round of industrial action on Thursday. Picture by Gareth Gardner, file

Tamworth, Manilla, Armidale and Moree nurses and midwives will be among thousands to walk off the job as part of a 24 hour statewide strike tomorrow.

