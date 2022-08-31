Tamworth, Manilla, Armidale and Moree nurses and midwives will be among thousands to walk off the job as part of a 24 hour statewide strike tomorrow.
The action is part of an ongoing campaign to achieve safe staffing ratios across the board, and NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) members are encouraging residents to join one of over 60 community rallies.
NSWNMA General Secretary, Shaye Candish, said the third statewide strike was necessary "because of the NSW government's unwillingness to listen to the concerns of highly skilled clinicians about safe staffing and patient safety".
"We need the NSW government to engage in meaningful discussions on introducing safe nursing and midwifery ratios across our state," Ms Candish said.
Life-preserving services will be maintained during the strike action, in all public hospitals and health services.
"Nurses and midwives never take strike action lightly and are advocating for patient safety and better staffing to ensure all communities get the clinical care they deserve," Ms Candish said.
"The NSW government must prioritise patient care and commit to a safer staffing model with a guaranteed minimum number of nurses and midwives on every shift. The evidence is clear that ratios save lives and reduce costs."
The strike action will conclude at 7am on Friday, 2 September.
NSWNMA Moree Health Service Branch rally
WHEN: 7:30am, Thursday 1 September
WHERE: At the front of Moree Health Service, 35 Alice St, Moree
NSWNMA Manilla District Hospital Branch rally
WHEN: 10:30am, Thursday 1 September
WHERE: Meet outside the Post Office on Manilla St, Manilla
NSWNMA Tamworth Base Hospital Branch strike rally
WHEN: 12:30pm, Thursday 1 September
WHERE: Outside Tamworth Base Hospital, cnr Johnson and Dean St, Tamworth
NSWNMA Armidale Community Health & Hospital Branch rally
WHEN: 3:30pm, Thursday 1 September
WHERE: In the park opposite the hospital on Rusden St.
