A TAMWORTH man police claim is a bikie, and subject to a guns ban, has been refused bail on a string of serious firearms charges.
Dallas Beau Leece appeared by video link from custody when he made an unsuccessful release application in Tamworth Local Court this week after spending two months behind bars.
Advertisement
Legal Aid defence solicitor Patricia Simpson told the court there was nothing to support the police allegation the 26-year-old had associations with an outlaw motorcycle gang.
"There's no evidence of that in the brief," Ms Simpson said.
She submitted it was prejudicial to have that in the document detailing what police claim happened, and asked magistrate Julie Soars to give it no weight when considering bail.
"[I'm] happy not to take that into account," Ms Soars replied.
Leece was on parole - though was nearing the end of it - at the time he was arrested on the firearms charges by detectives in late June, the court heard.
"Six days left on that parole," Ms Simpson said.
She said his previous offending was different to what was now alleged.
"He's not a man that has a record of these types of matters," she said.
The court heard Leece struggled with his mental health and had not been able to access his medication or treatment while in jail.
Ms Simpson said COVID-19 had made custody onerous.
READ ALSO:
Leece offered a list of strict bail conditions including to live under house arrest at a Tamworth home and to steer clear of drugs and alcohol.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie argued against his release, but conceded no weight should be given to the allegation Leece was a member of some kind of outlaw group.
"I say it's a strong prosecution case at this stage," he said.
The court heard the police case is that Leece was subject to a firearms prohibition order.
"That's very serious," Ms Soars said.
Advertisement
"It is," Sergeant Baillie replied.
Leece has not had to enter pleas to two counts of possessing a shortened firearm without authority; possessing ammunition without authority; not keeping a firearm safely; and three charges relating to the alleged prohibition order.
Sergeant Baillie confirmed the matter was referred to the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, but it did not take it on.
Ms Soars said the charges were serious. She acknowledged there was no evidence to support the allegation of an association with a motorcycle gang.
She set a hearing date if Leece defended the allegations.
"It's not going to be excessive, any delay," she told him.
Advertisement
She endorsed his remand warrant for medical treatment.
Leece was refused bail and will front court next month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.