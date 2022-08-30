A SEAT at the table will serve up a plate of connection and conversations for men in Tamworth.
The city is set to host its first 'Men's Table' as a way to promote wellbeing and support in an informal setting.
It will be the first of its kind in the bush after a regional tour was held in June to find out if there was a demand.
Chris Coughlan, who moved to Tamworth in June last year, jumped at the chance to secure a seat when he heard about the first meeting.
"A big part of what's helped me in my life is being able to about other people's experiences," he said.
"It helps to normalise what I've been through.
"I think as guys we can think we're the only ones going through it or the only ones who feel this way."
The monthly meetings will focus on promoting good mental, emotional and social wellbeing.
Mr Coughlin said these were topics of discussion that didn't come naturally to men.
"It's just not part of our natural DNA, it's not really culturally something that we do or something that's encouraged," he said.
"I think the general way men talk is, we kind of banter or we wait till things are so bad that we can't keep a lid on it anymore."
But it's not all about heavy conversations.
"It's more just being able to catch up with people and not feel like you have to bottle things up," Mr Coughlan said.
"That's pretty cathartic in itself."
Describing himself as someone who doesn't find himself at the pub for a drink every week, Mr Coughlan said it was great for men to have more options to get together.
"I think there's definitely a demand for something different," he said.
"Men are overrepresented in a lot of mental health and suicide statistics, there absolutely needs to be something done, the Men's Table is definitely a good first step."
The Men's Table will be held on Wednesday September 7 at The Tamworth Hotel, from 6:30pm until 9pm.
Bookings are essential with limited seats available for the first meeting.
Men's Tables will also be held in Inverell on September 5, in Glen Innes on September 6 and in Armidale on September 8.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
