IT'S hoped a new location and name will reignite growth for a pillar of the local market scene.
The Tamworth Growers Market is on the move, and will be held in Bicentennial Park at the White Street car park, fortnightly from September 10.
The committee has changed its name to the Tamworth Community Saturday Markets, hoping to bring a fresh new approach to the event.
Chair John Simpson said the move will mean stallholders are better able to withstand wet weather.
"We'll be setting up on the northern side of the White Street car park, so about 50 meters from where we used to be on the village green," he said.
"By moving to the new site, we shouldn't be canceled by wet weather, there's a lot better drainage there.
"It's also easier for the stallholders and the public - they can pull right up in front of the stalls."
The growers markets were established six years ago as a not-for-profit committee, but have struggled to find a long-term location.
Over the years they've had issues with accessibility and weather, but hope the move will increase visibility and attendance.
"We originally were down outside Hopscotch when it first opened, and then we moved near the Waler memorial, and we had some issues there as well," Mr Simpson said.
"The village green was good, but there's still issues there if we have too much rain, and council obviously doesn't want their ground disturbed in any way."
In another change, a new market coordinator has come on board, who also coordinates the Peel Street Markets.
"We're working in with the other markets in town. We've got a little flyer going out to all motels and businesses with all the markets on it including Hallsville, the Peel Street Market and the Calala Market," he said.
Mr Simpson said despite the trading name change, they're still an incorporated growers market, and encouraged everybody to enjoy the local produce and surroundings.
The Tamworth Community Saturday Markets run fortnightly on the 2nd, 4th and 5th Saturday from 8am to 12pm.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
