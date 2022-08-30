IT'S the project that has divided a community, but as a decision nears on the Hills of Gold wind farm, the proponent is ramping up community consultation in an effort to win over more locals.
Renewable energy company ENGIE has transformed the old post office in the centre of Nundle into a community hub, aimed as a one-stop shop to provide information on the project.
The hub, which opens today, will even employ a local one day a week, ENGIE community engagement manager Jacqui Niemand told the Leader.
"It will provide an important ongoing location for the team to meet with members of the local community when we're in town and will include a variety of displays and information about the project," she said.
"It's a convenient place for anyone interested in the renewable energy project to come in and talk to our ENGIE people and have a look at the detailed model of the wind farm we'll have on display."
Across Nundle, business owners told the Leader they have come to terms with the project and can see the benefits it could bring, despite not everyone being on the same page.
Jennie Percell, who runs the local grocery store, said the village has slowed down over the years and the project could give it the boost it needs to grow.
"I think Nundle needs something, and maybe this is what it is," she said.
"I think it will provide jobs, maybe not so much the wind farm itself, but maybe it's an opportunity for people to come into the town, open up businesses and therefore provide jobs."
Publican of the Peel Inn Hotel, Robert Schofield, said people should get used to wind turbines, because "they're everywhere".
"Yes, some people say they look terrible, but a lot of people say they look quite majestic. I think they're nice," he said.
"If it happens it will be great. If it doesn't happen, the powers that be said it wasn't meant to be - so that's fine.
"There will be some people in Nundle that get jobs out of it, just like there'll be some people in Nundle that get a lot of money out of it, and there will be some people in Nundle that will get nothing at all."
The project is being assessed by the Department of Environment and Planning, and the final decision is up to the Independent Planning Commission.
However, opponents have consistently argued the wind farm is in the wrong place, and even if a new route is proposed, it still wouldn't fly.
Megan Trousdale, Hills of Gold Preservation Inc representative, said members are waiting for advice this week from the Department of Planning and Environment about whether it will allow the Hills of Gold Wind Farm applicant to lodge an amended DA.
"Hills of Gold Preservation Inc members believe that regardless of the proposed route from Nundle to the project area, the potential transport, biodiversity, visual and social impacts remain unacceptable," she said.
"In the past week members held their fifth annual general meeting, and 17th general meeting, and participated in three renewables forums at Walcha, Uralla and Armidale."
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
