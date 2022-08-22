TRADING the beach for the bush, Taylor Garrels buttoned on the blue uniform and walked into the local police station for her first day as a probationary constable on Monday.
Three other new graduates fresh from the police academy will be based alongside her in Tamworth while another two will head to Narrabri and one to Gunnedah.
Advertisement
Probationary Constable Garrels said the country music capital was her first choice for her first posting and she's excited to have boots on the ground.
"I'm looking forward to getting to know the community and getting to know Tamworth," she said.
"I like the country lifestyle and I think I will love living here."
At least four of the seven new Oxley Police District recruits are women and will be led by commander Superintendent Kylie Endemi.
READ ALSO:
"I think being a female in the police force, making a difference appeals to me as well," Probationary Constable Garrels said.
"We all get along really well and we will make a good team, so I'm looking forward to that."
A desire to make a difference and be challenged by the unexpected each day is what inspired the Coffs Harbour local to join the thin blue line.
Superintendent Endemi said the district was thrilled to welcome the seven new recruits.
"This is a result of quite an extensive amount of training they have undertaken at the NSW Police Academy in Goulburn and we are extremely happy to now welcome them to their next phase of training," she said.
The officers will train on-the-job for 12 months and continue their academic training as well.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.