The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sentence set for Carl Shane Hames after elderly man robbed, cut by knife in West Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
Breanna Chillingworth
By Anna Falkenmire, and Breanna Chillingworth
August 21 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man will front sentencing in Tamworth District Court. Picture from file

A SPECIALIST report will be prepared before a man finds out his fate for slashing an elderly man's hand with a knife while demanding cash.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.