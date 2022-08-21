A SPECIALIST report will be prepared before a man finds out his fate for slashing an elderly man's hand with a knife while demanding cash.
Tamworth District Court heard Carl Shane Hames was waiting on the outcome of a recent evaluation.
"Mr Hames had a psychological assessment," Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Roisin McCarthy said.
She told the court the 44-year-old's sentencing hearing should take about an hour. Judge Andrew Coleman set the date for later this month, adjourning the case.
Hames could face years in jail after he pleaded guilty to robbery armed with an offensive weapon causing grievous bodily harm. He also admitted to a charge of stalking or intimidating.
He has been behind bars since his arrest more than a year ago.
A set of agreed facts tendered to the court on the last occasion reveal Hames robbed an elderly man of $1000 cash and cut his hand.
The victim gave a woman - who was known to him - a lift in June last year. Hames was with the woman at the time and intimidated the man, who was not known to him, and demanded money.
A few days later, the victim was at a West Tamworth home when Hames emerged from a room wielding "a large knife or sword".
The facts show the victim feared for his life and grabbed the blade. Hames pulled it towards himself, causing a deep cut to the older man's hand.
"I didn't want to hurt him," Hames said at the time, according to the facts.
The victim gave his wallet and his card PIN to the offender.
The facts show a co-accused woman withdrew $1000 cash and made purchases at a bottle shop and service station.
The victim lost two litres of blood and was transferred to a city hospital for surgery.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
