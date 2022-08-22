TWO people have been arrested after a police pursuit in a stolen car from Singleton ended in the Hunter River on Sunday.
Police said a Lexus hatchback stolen earlier this month was spotted on the New England Highway at Singleton about 2am on Sunday morning.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled, triggering a pursuit which travelled through a number of streets before the car entered the Hunter River after driving through a flooded crossing.
The occupants managed to get out of the car and into the water and police arrested two men in the river.
A 23-year-old man was charged with aggravated break and enter in company, resist or hinder police, as well as charges relating to the stolen vehicle.
He was refused bail to appear in Muswellbrook Local Court on Monday.
The second man, 21, was charged with being carried in a stolen car and resisting arrest.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Singleton Local Court on October 13.
A NSW SES spokeswoman said crews from Singleton, Muswellbrook, Scone and Maitland assisted police in the search for the other two passengers, with images showing crew members searching on land, in the water and from the air.
Police say they have since confirmed both men left the water safely, however they have not been located.
Hunter Valley police are still looking for the pair.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
