A TAMWORTH man is set to stand trial accused of stabbing a man in the city almost one year ago.
Anthony Graham Sutton appeared via video link in Tamworth District Court this week for an arraignment.
Crown prosecutor Mathew Kilkeary presented a new indictment to the court containing one charge, after he was committed for trial from Tamworth Local Court earlier this year.
Sutton said he was "not guilty" to the allegation he wounded a man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to him on October 28, last year.
The alleged offence occurred in West Tamworth, the court heard.
Sutton is being held in custody at Parklea Correctional Centre in Sydney, and was represented by public defender Stuart Bouveng who said his client was "bail refused solely on this count".
Both Mr Bouveng and Mr Kilkeary said on their estimates the trial would span at least three to four days.
Judge Andrew Coleman queried why it would need that long for one allegation.
"It's only one count, why is it going to take four days? What are the issues in this?" he said.
Mr Bouveng replied there would be an issue that would play out at trial.
Judge Coleman said the trial would be given priority in the callover of matters, but the first available trial date was next year.
He told Sutton that he had priority because he was bail refused in custody and set the case down for four days in the February sittings.
"Thank you," Sutton replied.
If found guilty at trial, Sutton faces a maximum penalty of 25 years' imprisonment.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
