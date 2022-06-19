AN ELDERLY man lost two litres of blood and underwent surgery after his hand was slashed by a man wielding a large knife and demanding cash.
Carl Shane Hames, 44, will be sentenced in Tamworth District Court after pleading guilty earlier this week to charges of robbery armed with an offensive weapon causing grievous bodily harm, and intimidation.
Allegations of reckless wounding and demanding menaces with intent to steal were dropped by the state prosecuting authority, the DPP.
A set of agreed facts were tendered to the court, revealing Hames robbed an older man of $1000 cash and cut his hand with a "large knife or sword".
Hames and the victim met for the first time in June last year when the victim gave a woman - who was known to him - a lift. Hames was with the woman at the time and intimidated the man, demanding money.
A few days later, the victim was at a West Tamworth home when Hames emerged from a room wielding what was described as a large knife or sword.
The court heard the victim feared for his life and grabbed the blade. Hames pulled it towards himself, causing a deep cut to the older man's hand and blood to flow onto the carpet.
"I didn't want to hurt him," Hames then said, according to the facts.
The victim gave his wallet and the PIN for his card to the offender. The facts show a co-accused woman then withdrew $1000 cash, made a $77 purchase at a bottle shop and bought $30 worth of goods at a service station.
The victim was taken to hospital and after initially claiming he hurt himself chopping wood, he divulged what had happened.
He lost about two litres of blood, needed a transfusion and was transferred to a Newcastle hospital for surgery.
Hames was ordered to front the district court in August. He remains behind bars and bail was refused.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
