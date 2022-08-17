A CAR stolen in an East Tamworth break-in and used in an attempted carjacking across town has been found burnt out
The Nissan X-Trail was dumped and torched in the brickworks in Coledale on Tuesday, hours after it was used by offenders in a crime spree.
Clues from the car are key in the attempted carjacking of a woman on Goonoo Goonoo Road on Tuesday, as well as a fail-to-pay fuel theft, and a string of other incidents.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy told the Leader police were piecing together the crime spree and whether property crimes in the city on Monday night were linked.
"We believe it was the vehicle used by offenders in the attempted carjacking of a young woman on Goonoo Goonoo Road," he said.
Earlier it was used to steal fuel from TransWest in Taminda, and other property offences, police suspect.
The vehicle was stolen in a break-and-enter in Rawson Avenue in East Tamworth overnight on Monday.
"It's quite alarming, we have seen several incidents of homes and vehicles left unlocked, car keys left next to doors, things open," Detective Darcy said.
"People need to lock their doors, we don't live in never-never land anymore.
"It's all opportunistic, these thieves are going along trying car doors and houses until they find a place that's open.
"It's making them an easy target."
Several incidents on Monday night including break and enters in the Lemon Gums area were being investigated to determine if the offenders behind the attempted carjacking were behind a bigger spree.
Detective Darcy again appealed for anyone that might have seen the Nissan X-Trail being driven in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The 19-year-old woman stopped on Goonoo Goonoo Road, at the Wilburtree Street roundabout, to give way to the X-Trail when the car suddenly stopped, and blocked the lane.
Two offenders, described as teenage males, got out and confronted her, to demand the car from the woman before she refused and continually beeped the horn to scare them off.
They fled the scene and she was not injured.
"Anyone with dash cam footage, or who saw that X-Trail, we're appealing for help and for them to come forward so that we can track these offenders down and put them before the courts," Detective Darcy said.
Anyone with information should contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
