The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council looks to launch 'waste wagons' for solution to bulky waste collection

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated August 17 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council manager waste and resource recovery Morne Hattingh and councillor Helen Tickle. Picture by Peter Hardin

WASTE wagons are ready to roll through the streets of Tamworth with kerbside rubbish collection tipped to make a return.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.