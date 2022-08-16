The Northern Daily Leader
Oxley police hunt two teenagers after attempted carjacking at Goonoo Goonoo Road and Wilburtree Street roundabout

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:54am, first published 4:30am
The teens tried to carjack the woman at the intersection of Goonoo Goonoo Road and Wilburtree Street in Tamworth. Picture by Google Maps

TWO teenagers are on the run in a stolen car after attempting to carjack a woman in Tamworth this morning.

