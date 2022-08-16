TWO teenagers are on the run in a stolen car after attempting to carjack a woman in Tamworth this morning.
Police are hunting the two offenders who tried to steal a 19-year-old woman's car after they blocked the road at Goonoo Goonoo Road and Wilburtree Street.
Advertisement
Police have been told the woman stopped at the roundabout to give way about 5.35am when the Nissan X-Trail stopped in front of her.
She told officers two males - described as teenagers - got out of the X-Trail, approached her and demanded she get out.
The quick-thinking woman started beeping her horn to draw attention to the incident and refused to get out.
Police said the teens then got back in the X-Trail and fled the scene.
READ ALSO:
The 19-year-old was not injured in the attempted carjacking and alerted police.
Officers have been investigating the incident and believe the X-Trail, which is still missing, was stolen from East Tamworth overnight on Monday.
Investigators also believe the offenders stole fuel during a fail-to-pay at a petrol station in Taminda in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police have combed the area on Goonoo Goonoo Road, and have reviewed CCTV, and now they're appealing for any early-morning walkers or drivers who were in the area about 5.30am on Tuesday.
They're also urging anyone with dash cam vision or CCTV from the area to come forward.
Anyone who saw the Nissan X-Trail being driven this morning, or who noticed the attempted carjacking, is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.