DJ Smith and the three B's he swears by: Billy, Boston and Byron

David "DJ" Smith travelled a lot lighter when he last journeyed to Dungowan to play rugby league.
Back then, in 2018, Smith wore the Gunnedah No. 6 jersey as a young man yet to be weighed down by the responsibilities of parenthood.
The following year, he and his partner, Claudia Corbett, welcomed their first child. And little Billy now has two brothers, Boston and Byron.
Billy and Boston were there with their old man when he wore the No. 6 for the Bulldogs - just like he did in 2018 - in a 42-16 loss to the Cowboys at Dungowan in the last round.
Byron stayed at home with his mum in Gilgandra - Smith's hometown.
He left the Bulldogs after they pushed North Tamworth like no other team has in a grand final during the Bears' golden reign.
He rejoined the club this season after Sean Hayne returned to coach the side, having lost the job following the 34-28 loss to Norths in the 2018 decider.
Smith had been playing for the Gilgandra Panthers, whom he steered to three straight grand finals, but no premierships, after leaving the Bulldogs.
"Life's changed, definitely," said the 29-year-old, an Aboriginal education officer at Gilgandra Public School, adding: "I'm enjoying it at the moment."
Smith said Hayne contacted him after he was reappointed Gunnedah coach. The mentor "wanted to get all the boys together" who played for the Bulldogs in 2018, he said.
Life's changed, definitely.
"So I thought I'd come back for another year."
After Hayne's departure in 2018, Gunnedah made the 2019 preliminary final, but have struggled since then.
This year, Gunnedah are winless ahead of their round five home clash against the Bears on Sunday, May 5.
"A slow start to the year, obviously," Smith said. "But I think we're starting to gel a bit. Should come good towards the end of the season, I reckon."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.