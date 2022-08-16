The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

AgQuip boasts busy first day, record $155 million stockpile, in event's grand return after two-year hiatus

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated August 16 2022 - 9:39am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AgQuip is well on the way to attracting 100,000 visitors, after a two-year hiatus for Australia's largest agricultural field days.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.