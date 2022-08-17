RESCUE crews have had to cut a man free after a three-car crash in Tamworth this morning.
The man in his 60s was trapped after the vehicles collided on Duri Road at the intersection of Bylong Road.
The crash happened about 8am on Wednesday and saw three people taken to hospital.
Rescue crews from Ambulance NSW worked to free the man in his 60s who was trapped in his ute.
The officers had to use the jaws of life to help get him out.
"We found a man in his 60s trapped in his ute. Our rescue paramedics did an excellent job, using cutting tools to help free him from the vehicle," NSW Ambulance special operation paramedic Charmaine Choy said.
Paramedics also treated two other patients on scene.
A spokesperson said a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s also suffered minor injuries in the crash.
All were treated on the scene before they were taken by road ambulance to hospital for emergency treatment.
"Three patients received treatment and were taken to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition," Ms Choy said.
The crash blocked the road while rescue crews worked at the scene. Police, Fire and Rescue NSW as well as the RFS were also deployed to help out.
Investigations into the crash are continuing.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
