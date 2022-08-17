The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Three people injured in crash on Duri Road cross of Bylong Road in Tamworth

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated August 17 2022 - 12:31am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three people were injured in Wednesday morning's crash in Tamworth. File picture

RESCUE crews have had to cut a man free after a three-car crash in Tamworth this morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.