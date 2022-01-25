news, latest-news,

BULKY waste collection which was kicked to the kerb under Tamworth Regional Council's (TRC) new waste contract has been given a second lease on life. A motion put forward by deputy mayor Mark Rodda at Tuesday night's ordinary meeting to reinstate the service was unanimously supported. Councillors will now attend a workshop to decide in what form the biannual bulky waste pickup will return and how to address those who have been impacted by its loss. "This was a popular service with residents without access to a ute or trailer and helped reduce illegal dumping," Cr Rodda said. Cr Phil Betts supported the motion, but said bulky waste collection comes at a real cost to the community. "I think it's a good idea that we review it so the new councillors can have their input into the decision that was made before," he said. "There is a cost to this - not only in dollar terms, but in lost opportunities for recycling. "We really do need to make sure that we get it right this time and there's a huge opportunity to look at involving people like Challenge and a whole lot of other organisations." READ ALSO: Cr Helen Tickle reinforced the need to look at alternative ways of collecting bulky waste which are better for the environment. "Our community has embraced recycling, whether it be water or waste," she said. "We must continue to move forward, support and educate our community in their recycling efforts. "Depositing unsorted bulky goods into a pile on a verge is not the most effective practice. We know that this practice has resulted in very little recycling." The workshop will be held within six to eight weeks.

