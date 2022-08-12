A BOOM in caravan ownership driven by the pandemic and a growing population has opened a new market in Tamworth.
The wheels are in motion for a new business to the west of town, which will offer a safe haven for the region's camping enthusiasts to store their much-loved assets.
Advertisement
The Prime Space Group facility welcomed its first customers this week, as it puts the finishing touches on the large facility in the Tamworth Business Park at Westdale.
It's the very first business to open in the new estate.
General manager Adrian Byrne said he was attracted to Tamworth due to its impressive growth.
"Tamworth is growing very quickly, it's forecast to have over a 20 per cent population increase within the next couple of years and it's already the second largest inland city in NSW," he said.
"So that is the main reason [for the business], just purely based on population.
READ ALSO:
"The demand for storage is ever growing, because with new developments, residential blocks are getting smaller. Houses are getting smaller, but families are growing."
While the business offers storage units for every day needs, Mr Byrne said he hopes to offer something new to Tamworth, with a dedicated space for caravans and trailers.
"We are trying to be a premium product in a rural area, which sometimes doesn't mix," he said.
"You find this sort of thing in Sydney or Melbourne, but not 400 or 500kms from metropolitan areas.
"Tamworth is the first, we're looking at other rural and regional areas."
He said the increase in storm and weather events has resulted in more people wanting to move their assets undercover.
"The high rainfall has definitely seen a shift towards people focusing on covering their assets, be it a caravan or boat or trailer," he said.
"They're looking for options - whether it be somewhere on their own premises to build a shed or car covers.
"The caravan and boat shed here will provide a safe haven for caravans or boat or trailer enthusiasts, somewhere where they can leave their prized possessions and not be stressed that it'll be broken into or vandalized in any way, and it will be protected from the weather."
Advertisement
Looking to take advantage of Tamworth's growing business community, and with the facility in close proximity to the Tamworth Regional Airport, the business also offers office spaces for rent.
"It'll offer businesses an opportunity to grow their business, where they can either work out of their storage unit and have a have a cheap office," Mr Byrne said.
"Or they can have their excess stock here, they can utilize these grounds for anything really."
The business will host a "family friendly open day" on Saturday, August 20.
There will be jumping castles, face painting, giveaways, a car and bike show, and an official ribbon cutting ceremony at the Tamworth Business Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.