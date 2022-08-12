THE MYSTERY surrounding bones discovered buried in a Gunnedah schoolyard has been solved, police confirmed.
The remains - including what police described as part of a pelvis - underwent forensic testing after they were dug up at St Mary's College on Tuesday morning.
"The remains have since been determined not to be human," a NSW Police spokesperson told the Leader.
"No further police investigation will take place."
A crime scene was set up by local police after officers were called to the scene earlier this week.
Detectives combed the schoolyard for more clues.
The remains were sent to the Department of Forensic Testing in Newcastle and the results have since revealed they do not belong to a human.
A bone was initially dug up by workers at an excavation site at the school.
Police tape which had kept the affected area cordoned off has been brought down and the crime scene has ended.
The school remained operational throughout the short investigation.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
