MUCK UP badly enough on a night out and you could find yourself banned from setting foot anywhere that sells booze in an entire town.
The "barred from one, barred from all" policy will be enforced in Armidale for the first time from next month.
It's designed to keep university students, families and patrons safe while weeding out the "real pests", the town's Liquor Accord president John Cassidy said.
"Generally if you go out on a Friday and Saturday night there's always a sense of foreboding about what is going to happen later that night," he told the Leader.
"This will stamp out the real pests, the really bad people."
The policy means anyone who gets barred from a licensed venue will get the boot from every other one across town from three months to a year, based off set criteria.
It includes everything from bottle shops to Chinese restaurants.
Mr Cassidy said the hospitality industry had been burned by the pandemic and worker shortages and needed to be able to welcome the support of families.
"They don't have to worry about the fights and the ruckus that can happen," he said.
"Our pubs and clubs are struggling, can't find staff, COVID has caused three years of grief."
He said keeping alcohol-fuelled violence out of Armidale would also help venues from copping a battering to their reputations.
Armidale's Liqouor Accord has had this brewing for a while and researched policies from other towns in the state, investing many hours to make sure the policy was fair for all.
It's designed to stop people from misbehaving in the first place.
"We were absolutely a unanimous vote, not a single person has voted against it," Mr Cassidy said.
The policy got across the line this week and will start on September 1. Those currently barred from a venue will not be subject to the blanket ban retrospectively.
An app will keep track of anyone on the blacklist.
Police will play an active role in enforcement and Mr Cassidy said they had been very supportive.
Armidale's officer-in-charge Inspector Darren Williams said police were united with the accord in supporting the initiative.
"If you play up, you're out," he said.
"We don't want to be responding to people that have been knocked down on the ground after a one-punch attack.
"We want to put people on notice that poor behaviour, alcohol-related violence and anti-social behaviour won't be tolerated."
He said the policy would help police, help pubs and clubs and help keep the community safe when they go out for a good time, dinner or a drink.
"This is strong legislation, and good policy for the town as well in relation to the reduction of alcohol-related violence."
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
