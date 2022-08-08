A former Manilla GP is being remembered as a kind, dedicated man, who gave everything in service to his community and rural health.
Dr Geoff White passed away recently following a battle with bowel cancer. He was 72.
In his decades' long career as a general practitioner, Dr White not only served Manilla with kindness and dedication, but also represented them as president of both the NSW Rural Doctors' Network and the Rural Doctors' Association of Australia (RDAA).
His daughter Stephanie White, who is now also working as a rural GP, said he was like an extension of the family for members of the community he served, and an inspiration for her.
"He is an amazing man. So supportive and so well-respected and we're really lucky," she said.
"He was incredibly intelligent and he was incredibly passionate.
"I think the beauty of dad was that he was always able to maintain a professional relationship depending on where he was with patients, which is a really important skill to have."
Speaking about his time as the president of the RDAA, Ms White said her father was a determined and natural advocate.
"He was really well-informed, and so it just made him able to be in such a good position to take on that role and advocate for others," she said.
"And he did that tirelessly. He volunteered tirelessly for many associations."
Ms White now wishes to carry on her father's legacy, out of her practice in Coffs Harbour.
"Right behind him, I will continue to advocate for regional health which is in a bit of a dire situation at the moment," she said.
The RDAA said Dr White was "a true icon of the rural doctors movement in Australia".
"Geoff epitomised the rural doctors movement and why those doctors involved in rural medical politics are so respected by policy makers and politicians," they said in a statement.
"He called a spade a spade, he walked the talk, and he had the best interests of rural communities and rural patients at the heart of everything he fought for. Geoff was also strongly committed to preserving the rich history of the Rural Doctors movement in Australia."
Dr White served the NSW Rural Doctors Network in numerous roles until 2008.
He was president between November 1995 to November 1997, but also took on roles including liaison representative.
Such commitment earned him the Bowman Cutter Award in 2014, in acknowledgement of his contribution towards political issues related to rural health.
Dr White is survived by his wife Brenda, his children Nicole, Rowena, and Stephanie, and their children.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
