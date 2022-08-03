TWO men are in a serious condition in two separate hospitals after emergency missions by the Tamworth Westpac Rescue Helicopter.
Ambulance NSW deployed the chopper to Yarraldool, west of Pilliga, late on Tuesday after a 65-year-old man was injured in a silo accident.
Emergency services were told the man was at the property when he was struck by several sheets of iron which fell from a silo.
He suffered serious pelvic, spinal and leg injuries.
The chopper's critical care paramedic and doctor worked on scene to treat the patient before he was flown straight to Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney.
The chopper service said the man was in a serious condition.
On Wednesday morning, the chopper crew had an early start after they were deployed to Glen Innes for a seriously ill man.
The chopper's critical care team assessed a 35-year-old man at Glen Innes Hospital.
He was stablised at the scene before he was airlifted to Tamworth hospital.
The man was suffering a serious medical condition
