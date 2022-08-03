HISTORY buffs who have preserved a unique archive of the region's film and sound heritage say it would be a "tragedy" to lose the treasure trove after the display was forced to close to the public.
Tamworth Regional Film and Sound Archive volunteers this week packed up their precious collection from its longtime home at Ray Walsh House on Peel Street, where the pieces have been on show since the committee's inception.
Advertisement
The Tamworth council building is in the process of being completely evacuated and restored after it was deemed a health risk due to asbestos, and staff are now on the hunt for a new home for the archive.
But one of the founders of the archive, Bladen Brooke, said he fears for the future of the collection after council suggested moving it to an "old weatherboard cottage" in Kootingal with "sagging floors".
"It's not suitable for shelving to store heavy film and equipment and it's a long way to drive for volunteers who are not paid for fuel or their time," he told the Leader.
"It would be an absolute tragedy for our current and future generations if Tamworth and the region lost this treasure trove of history."
Treasurer of the group John Vickery told the Leader he believes council is doing what it can to solve the issue, but it's a challenge.
"It's a challenging collection, because film is heavy, and there's a lot of it," he said.
"Like any archival material, it's temperature sensitive and moisture sensitive, so it's not an easy task for anybody to find the appropriate place.
READ ALSO:
"We've been privileged to be where we are, and it would be nice to have a CBD location. But we're more concerned about the preservation of the material than the location."
The archives were formed in 1995 and include some 8000 cans and cassettes of local and regionally produced visual material as well as a database of more than 20,000 audio items of historical value.
Mr Vickery said the collection is "irreplaceable" and the committee is in the process of digitising it after receiving grant funding, but if the film isn't stored properly it will be lost.
"So from that point of view, it's irreplaceable. And it's the history of Tamworth," he said.
A Tamworth Regional Council spokesperson said since council became aware of the need for staff to be relocated out of Ray Walsh House they have been liaising closely with the Tamworth Regional Film and Sound Archive "about their options as a Section 355 Committee".
"A number of potential locations have been identified and site inspections with the group have been facilitated and continue," they said.
"We are working closely with the committee to reach a solution that works for all parties."
Committee chairperson, Allan Alderson, said volunteers hope to continue their work digitising the film, but at the moment the archive was packed up ready to move, they just don't know where to.
Advertisement
"It's a big job, but I'm confident we will come to an arrangement," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.