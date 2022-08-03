Mitch Watt settled so nicely into Tamworth he and his partner christened their new life by having a baby.
Long connected to Tamworth through his mother and other relatives, the 28-year-old executive sous chef at the Courthouse Hotel put down roots in the city after moving there two years ago due to COVID-induced upheaval.
The arrival of little Dakota five months ago provided Watt with what he said was a "tiring" new addition to his life, which he shares with his partner of three years, Amy Hodgens.
"But it's good - wouldn't change it," he added.
Yamba-raised Watt was working as a chef in Coffs Harbour in 2020 when he lost his job because of COVID.
Tamworth was very familiar to him, as he had visited the city over the years to see his mother.
He did not have a job when he arrived in town, but handed out his CV and landed the Courthouse gig.
"I was like, 'Let's have a move at the same time, if I'm gonna find new work,'" he said of the decision to relocate to Tamworth.
His move to the Country Music Capital had been "been pretty full-on", he said, adding that he had entered a "really good" phase of his life.
"Pretty settled in. Pretty comfortable at the moment."
The Cougars Baseball Club helped Watt settle into his new environment.
Linking with the club last season also rekindled his love for a sport he has played from a very young age - and played well.
He represented Queensland throughout the junior ranks, entered the Queensland Baseball Academy at age 16 and represented Australia at the 2007 Little League World Series.
"I enjoy playing baseball, and having the joys of a child coming into the world," he said.
The Cougars, the catcher continued, were the best club he had been involved with in terms of looking after their players.
That included "cutting down" on fees and providing refreshments and a barbecue on game days.
"I've never played for a baseball club like that," Watt said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
