The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Fourth dose COVID-19 vaccination statistics revealed for Tamworth and Gunnedah aged care homes

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 2 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HUNDREDS of elderly locals in Tamworth have not had their COVID-19 boosters amid a deadly wave sweeping through aged care homes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.