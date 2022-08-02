HUNDREDS of elderly locals in Tamworth have not had their COVID-19 boosters amid a deadly wave sweeping through aged care homes.
New data released by the federal government has revealed that one Tamworth facility has only managed to jab about one-in-five of its eligible triple-vaccinated residents with a fourth dose.
The same home - Bupa Tamworth - has recorded 15 resident cases and two staff infections to the end of last week.
The Department of Health and Aged Care data shows while between 80 and 89 per cent of Bupa Tamworth residents have had three COVID-19 vaccines, only between 20 and 29 per cent of them have had a fourth, as at July 28.
Bupa was contacted for comment but did not respond.
The Leader understands vaccine supply hasn't been an issue but there have been other challenges.
Across the 11 aged care homes included in the Gunnedah and Tamworth area statistics, the majority have kept up-to-date with their jabs.
Between 80 and 89 per cent of the elderly residents in the zone - which extends from Barraba to Quirindi and Bendemeer to Mullaley - have had three doses.
About three quarters of those elderly people have had their fourth dose.
Residents at Tamworth's RFBI Masonic Village have been rolling up their sleeves.
The facility has triple-jabbed almost all residents and between 80 and 89 per cent of them have now had their extra booster.
The home at Moonbi had similar results, with up to 79 per cent of those triple-vaccinated also signing up for a fourth jab.
Up to 100 per cent of those living in Nazareth House in Oxley Vale had chosen to get three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and somewhere between 60 to 69 per cent of them had had a fourth dose.
Uniting Alblas Lodge in Tamworth has about 80 per cent of its residents triple-vaccinated but close to all of them had also had a fourth shot.
The neighbouring McKay House was slightly lower with 70 to 79 per cent of residents triple-jabbed and 80 to 89 per cent of those quadruple-vaccinated.
The federal health department went public with the statistics this week as the death toll right across the community climbs, including in the older population.
At least a dozen aged care residents across the New England North West have died with COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
NSW recorded a devastating 47 deaths on Tuesday.
Elderly residents have long been able to get a fourth dose and the Department of Health said it is up to the facilities to provide on-site vaccine clinics, or make arrangements for residents when they become eligible.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
