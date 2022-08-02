A month's worth of rain is expected to fall over a few days, with 30 to 40mm coming at the end of the week.
Locals have already dashed for cover, with August skies delivering a quick downpour on Monday morning.
The change will jolt the region out of the chilly period with severe frosts occurring just last weekend.
Administrator of the Tamworth Regional Weather group Dave Farrenden said there's probably plenty more wet ones on the way, with Spring just around the corner.
"So even on this week on Thursday and Friday the second cold front that's coming through, it's looking like it's going to have a north west Cloud band," he said.
"That's going to stretch all the way from the Indian Ocean to Australia, and with the jet stream, it's going to push a lot of moisture into that cold front."
Mr Farrenden said the wet conditions are unlikely to finish in August with a wetter than usual remainder of the year still to come.
This is likely due to La Nina-like conditions involving warm air coming in from the Indian Ocean.
Mr Farrenden said we'll start to see the impact of that during Spring.
"Especially through Spring once we start getting those Spring storms, we'll start getting a lot of moisture feeding into these storms," he said.
"We're looking at getting a negative Indian Ocean dipole event now. It's been in the threshold for the last seven weeks," he said.
"But it's not declared an event until it's in the threshold for over eight weeks."
The Bureau of Meteorology lists the La Nina conditions as being on watch in their last climate driver update, delivered on July 19.
Their next report is due out before the end of the week, which will confirm whether La Nina conditions indeed prevail.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
