Experts' warning as Tamworth heads into brutal cold and flu season

Tamworth residents are being warned to prepare for a severe cold and flu season.
The region has been identified as one of Australia's top 10 hotspots for respiratory illnesses.
The Codral Cold and Flu Forecast put Tamworth at number eight for towns most likely to be affected by cold and flu symptoms, including nasal congestion, coughs, pain, and fever.
After last year's spike in flu-related hospitalisations, early indications suggest the virus may hit even harder in 2024.
Chemist Warehouse pharmacist Adam Zivkovic says it's vital Tamworthians get vaccinated before the colder months set in.
"Now is probably the best time to get it done. It takes a little while for the vaccine to start working," Dr Zivkovic said.
Flu is really rampant in the cooler months, so you want your vaccine to be working as you're coming into winter, so now through May is the best time to get it done."
The local pharmacist said demand for flu vaccines is already high, with hundreds of residents booking their shots each week.
But he says Tamworth pharmacies should have more than enough jabs in stock to go around, and he encourages as many people as possible to get one.
"The more the better to improve our herd immunity," Dr Zivkovic said.
Healthcare analytics firm IQVIA was commissioned by medicine maker Codral Australia to predict the movement of cold and flu symptoms across Australia using reports from public institutions, medicine sales, web search results, and historical trends.
Tamworth consistently ranks high among places hit with harsh cold and flu seasons due to it being a populous area many people move through, as IQVIA principal Sashi Anantham explained to the Leader.
"Tamworth is a region with a large population and serves as a hub for surrounding regions. The high volume of people moving through Tamworth increases the chances of cold and flu symptoms appearing," Mr Anantham said.
"This has been confirmed by our data as well, with Tamworth consistently ranked within the top 20 cold and flu zones in Australia over the last three years, and within the top 10 cold and flu zones in NSW."
The forecast predicts Tamworth - alongside NSW as a whole - will likely see a steep increase in cold and flu from the end of the school holidays until early June.
It predicts 59 per cent of households will be impacted with cold and flu symptoms during this period.
Principal of Tamworth General Practice Dr Golnoosh Amri says the number one thing to prevent and reduce the spread of flu is to get vaccinated.
"The good news is there are many people eligible for a free vaccine, which they should discuss with their GPs as soon as possible," Dr Amri said.
Earlier this year the Australian Government's National Immunisation Program made flu jabs free for "vulnerable groups" including children under five, pregnant women, First Nations people, people aged over 65 years and people with certain medical conditions such as asthma.
In addition, the vaccine for over-65s no longer requires a GP referral.
Dr Amri says confirmed cases of influenza are still relatively low at her practice, but are definitely starting to pick up.
She said the best things you can do, other than getting vaccinated, is to wash your hands regularly and stay home if you feel unwell.
"If you already have symptoms stay at home. The biggest way flu transmits is by infectious droplets from someone with the virus, so it's important to stay home if you feel sick," Dr Amri said.
